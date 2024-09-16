Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 64.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,965,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $12.11 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

