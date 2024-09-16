Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

