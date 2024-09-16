Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Hillenbrand worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $117,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

