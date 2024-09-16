Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $225,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.