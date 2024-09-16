Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

