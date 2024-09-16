HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
HUB Cyber Security stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
