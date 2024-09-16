HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

HUB Cyber Security stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

