Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 143.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

