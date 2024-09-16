ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $180.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

