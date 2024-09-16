Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$2,225,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,225,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$22.03 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company has a market cap of C$40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

