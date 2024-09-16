Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $20,964,300.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares in the company, valued at $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

