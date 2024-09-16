Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Purchases 1,445 Shares of Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$28.90 ($19.27) per share, with a total value of A$41,760.50 ($27,840.33).
Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Stowell purchased 250,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,750.00 ($3,833.33).
- On Friday, July 12th, Mark Stowell bought 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Hemisphere Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.