Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$497,700.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$500,230.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$486,600.00.

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation acquired 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation acquired 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

