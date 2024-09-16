Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $45,500.84 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.