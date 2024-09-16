Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $166,620.24 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19.

On Monday, June 24th, Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

