Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
TSE:CM opened at C$83.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.