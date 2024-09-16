Insider Selling: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Sells C$168,123.06 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Navdeep Kaur Gill sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$168,123.06.
Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.
