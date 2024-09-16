Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $45,486.32 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $45,486.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,071,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

