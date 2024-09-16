Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $353,284.72 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $250.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after acquiring an additional 216,985 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,037,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.