Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $400,400.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

