Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) General Counsel Sells $221,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Free Report) General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TPH opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $22,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 320,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.