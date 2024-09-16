Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) General Counsel Sells $221,400.00 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TPH opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $22,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 320,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

