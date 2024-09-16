Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $547.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

