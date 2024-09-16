Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

