Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 172,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

