Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

