Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NRG opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

