Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.09.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

