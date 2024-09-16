Inspire Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

