Inspire Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

