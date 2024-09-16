Inspire Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $516.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

