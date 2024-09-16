Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,960 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

DDD opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

