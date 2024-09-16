Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

