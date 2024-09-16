Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

