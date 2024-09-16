Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 287.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

