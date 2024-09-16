Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.