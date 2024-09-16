Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.9 %

WNC stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wabash National from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

