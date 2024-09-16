Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

