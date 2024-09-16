Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 1.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
