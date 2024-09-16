Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $729.47 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

