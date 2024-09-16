Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

