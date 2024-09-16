Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

