Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

