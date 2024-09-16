Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Otter Tail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.3 %

OTTR opened at $78.79 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.