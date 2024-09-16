Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

