Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $233.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $234.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.