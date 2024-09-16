Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$264.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$264.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$253.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.27 and a 12 month high of C$263.74. The firm has a market cap of C$45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$247.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$232.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.9993679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

