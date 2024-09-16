Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 50.3% in August

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance
Intelligent Living Application Group stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile
