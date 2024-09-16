Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 50.3% in August

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intelligent Living Application Group stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

