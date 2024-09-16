Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $59.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

