Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $112.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $117.40.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

