Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 244,202 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

