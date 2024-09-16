Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
