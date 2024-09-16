Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of IOBCF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.
About Ion Beam Applications
