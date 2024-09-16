Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of IOBCF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

